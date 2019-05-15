UT Martin is the safest college campus in the state of Tennessee, according to the 2019 ranking by yourlocalsecurity.com.

The website uses the U.S. Department of Education’s campus safety and security analysis as well as the FBI’s uniform crime report to rank colleges in each state and nationwide.

The ranking includes 435 public, private and non-profit colleges offering both two and four-year degrees with at least 5,000 students enrolled. The study primarily considers four main factors: hate crimes per enrolled students, violence against women per enrolled females, property crimes per population and violent crimes per population. According to the ranking site, these factors were calculated based on every 1,000 students, females or residents in each location, as appropriate.

The TBI recently released the Crime on Campus Report for 2018 and shows low crime numbers for UT Martin.

University data shows that 61 group A, or more serious, offenses were reported on the UT Martin campus in 2018, and 34 of these were resolved by the department. The highest number of offenses occurred in the categories for larceny/theft and drug/narcotic violations. Group B, or less serious, offenses totaled 26 reported incidents in 2018, with the highest number of reports falling into the liquor law violations category. Clearance rates for these are not included in the TBI report.

This news comes soon after the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program granted the UT Martin Department of Public Safety full accreditation status during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police meeting held April 3 in Franklin.