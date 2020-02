The UTM women claimed another conference victory, defeating SIU Edwardsville 75 to 58 Thursday evening at home.

The Skyhawks took a 38 to 27 lead into the half, and stayed in the lead throughout the rest of the contest.

The UTM men fell to SIU Edwardsville with a final score of (SIUE) 90 to (UTM) 75.

SIU Edwardsville took a 50 to 29 lead into the half, and stayed in the lead throughout the rest of the contest.