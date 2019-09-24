UT Martin’s 7,296 students enrolled this fall semester shows a 3.2 percent total increase over the fall 2018 enrollment numbers.

There are 517 graduate students studying at UT Martin this fall – a 37.9 percent increase over fall 2018, including 113 first-time graduate students and 29 readmitted or returning students.

Undergraduate enrollment stands at 6,779 – a 1.3 percent increase from last fall. Dual-enrollment courses, which offer college credit to high school students across the region, report a 17.4 percent increase over fall 2018 for a total of 1,422 students currently enrolled in at least one course.

The fall 2019 freshman cohort, which includes first-time freshmen who started classes during both the summer and fall semesters, includes 1,160 students for a 1.5 percent increase in the first-time freshman class over fall 2018. The freshman class has shown steady increases since fall 2016.

Total university enrollment has continued to grow over the past three years with an increase of 500 undergraduate students and 591 students overall since fall 2016. Freshman-to-sophomore retention rates also increased 1 percent this year, up to 74.5 percent from 73.7 percent.

The current student body represents 44 states and 21 international countries.