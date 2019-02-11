A UT Martin rodeo student-athlete was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident in Martin.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says 20-year-old Wyatt Cole of Owenton, Kentucky was traveling southbound on Three Point Road just after 9:00 Sunday night, when his 1998 Toyota Avalon drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Lieutenant Wilbanks says Cole was not wearing a seat belt.

UTM Sports Information Director Ryne Rickman says Cole was majoring in agricultural business during his sophomore season as a UTM cowboy.

Cole advanced to the finals of three collegiate rodeos during the 2018-19 season, representing UT Martin in team roping at Missouri Valley College and in steer wrestling at both Three Rivers College and at Murray State.

He accumulated team points in each of his steer wrestling performances, including a career-best third-place finish in average at Murray State.