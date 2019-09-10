Ten-time conference Coach of the Year Dennis Taylor will retire December 31 after 32 seasons as UT Martin’s head tennis coach.

Taylor, who has amassed 535 career victories since taking over the Skyhawk program in 1987, enters this season ranking fifth among active NCAA Division I head women’s tennis coaches in wins. His seven OVC Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year awards are the most in league history while he also earned three Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year accolades.

Overall, Taylor coached a pair of national champions, 11 All-Americans, five OVC Players of the Year, three OVC Freshmen of the Year and 74 all-conference honorees in his UT Martin coaching career. He also guided the Skyhawks to nine conference championships during his tenure.

In addition to excellence on the court, the Skyhawk tennis program cemented itself as one of the top academic teams in the country.

The Skyhawks routinely produced a 3.75 team GPA or higher throughout Taylor’s coaching career while several of his student-athletes secured full academic scholarships for their post-graduate studies at various universities across the nation.