UT Martin will host the 2019 United Equestrian Conference Championship at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion March 21-23.

Admission is free throughout the three-day, five-team tournament.

The Skyhawks will vie for the UEC title alongside Delaware State, Fresno State, SMU and South Dakota State as the full seedings and bracket will be announced March 12.

This marks the second time UTM has hosted the UEC Championship, as it also hosted the event in 2013. The Skyhawks won the tournament that year, starting a streak where six different schools have won the league title in each of the last six seasons.

The UEC Championship is slated to feature premier collegiate competition, as SMU (No. 4), Fresno State (No. 9) and UT Martin (No. 10) are all currently ranked in the top-10 in the nation.

Delaware State’s ranking reached as high as No. 8 during the fall while South Dakota State also spent time in the top-10 earlier this season.