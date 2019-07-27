UT Martin will offer two online courses in cybersecurity during this fall semester.

The classes are open to all current students and community members as well as computer science and cybersecurity professionals seeking additional certifications.

Enrollment in the university as a special-admit student is necessary, and course tuition and fees will apply.

The classes – designated CSCI 290 Cybersecurity Literacy and CSCI 290 Cybersecurity Analyst Training – have been designed by UTM faculty to prepare participants for the CompTIA Security+ certification exam.

Passing this exam results in a Security+ certification, which is a globally recognized credential in the information technology and cybersecurity professions.

The courses can be taken in sequence or simultaneously.

According to the computer science industry, a shortfall in cybersecurity graduates has resulted in open positions in companies around the world seeking this type of specialized industry training.

For more information about the program, or to find an application to become a non-degree-seeking student at UTM, visit utm.edu/cybersecurity.

Interested students can also contact Dr. Joshua Guerin, chair of the Department of Computer Science, at 731-881-7391 or [email protected]