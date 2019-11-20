UT Martin’s Tennessee Intensive English Program will suspend operations May 31, 2020, following the conclusion of spring semester.

The program prepares international students with the language skills and cultural adjustment needed to succeed in university-level undergraduate and graduate programs.

In an email Tuesday to university leadership, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, said that the program has experienced a financial deficit for each of the past three years. Contributing to this deficit is a five-year decline in TIEP student numbers, which is partially attributed to changes in international education.

The TIEP began in 1974 and is part of UTM’s Office of International Programs and International Admissions.

TIEP will fulfill its commitment to provide intensive English programs for students already registered for short-term sessions in spring 2020.