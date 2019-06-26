The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved a 2.5% percent tuition increase for students attending UT Martin during the 2019-2020 academic year.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says this is the fifth year in a row that tuition increases have been kept below three percent across the UT System.

Costs for international students have increased at the same rates for undergraduate and graduate students, respectively.

The UT Board of Trustees also passed a 2% tuition increase for the UT Knoxville campus and a 2.5% percent increase for the UT Chattanooga campus.