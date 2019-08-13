The City of Martin will soon grow by several thousand.

UT Martin begins the fall 2019 semester August 26, and incoming freshman students begin moving into campus residence halls August 22.

Many groups, including student-athletes, have already returned to the area.

First-Year Initiative, a special program for incoming freshmen, begins with Move-In Mania August 22 at 6 a.m., when student organizations and community groups gather at the residence halls to assist students as they move into their rooms.

This annual event is the first major welcome new students receive from the community as they adjust to their new homes.

Informational sessions throughout the day will end with convocation at 5:00 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center prior to the Skyhawk Family Picnic and Celebration at 6:00 in Graham Stadium.

Convocation is a special ceremony to begin a new student’s collegiate career and remind them that the end goal is ultimately graduation in the same arena.

Upperclassmen and transfer students will begin moving into campus residences over the weekend, and classes begin at 8:00 Monday morning.

Any accepted students who have not yet registered for fall classes should contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 as soon as possible.