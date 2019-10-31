The UT Martin women’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to lead the team to a 94-68 exhibition victory over Bethel Wednesday night.

The Skyhawks played all 12 eligible players while five players missed the contest with various injuries.

Using the game as a tune-up to the regular season, UTM spread the minutes across the board with the top player eclipsing just 24 minutes while outscoring Bethel by 21 in the second half.

Highlighting the contest for UTM was Preseason All-OVC forward Chelsey Perry with a double-double, tallying 21 points and 11 rebounds while swatting three blocks. Junior Tamiah Stanford led the bench production with 17 points while Brittni Moore notched 14 points, five rebounds and three steals in the contest.

Bethel was led in scoring by Bradford native Morgan Martin with 19 points while knocking down five three-pointers.

UT Martin officially opens the season against Saint Louis on Wednesday, November 6th. Tipoff from Chaifetz Arena is slated for 7:00.