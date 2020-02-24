UT Martin softball senior outfielder Aalia Bivens picked up the team’s first OVC Softball Player of the Week honor since 2017 after an impressive week of performances.

Bivens, of Martin, helped the Skyhawks post a 5-1 record at home while winning this past weekend’s Huddle House Classic.

On the week, Bivens posted a .412 batting average with seven hits, three runs scored, one double, two home runs and 10 RBIs. She also posted a .412 on-base percentage while recording a slugging percentage of .824.

Bivens tallied a three-run home run against Green Bay Thursday afternoon before returning in the second half of the doubleheader and launching a grand slam to serve as the eventual game-winner.

Then in the Huddle House Classic she went 5-for-10 while tallying three RBIs on the weekend.

The honor marked the first OVC Player of the Week accolade for the Skyhawks since the 2017 season.

UTM returns to action Wednesday with a contest in Knoxville against SEC power Tennessee.