UT Martin junior Kerri Arnold, from Holladay, was crowned Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2019 Saturday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Downtown Jackson.

Arnold became the first winner of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer competition and was one of six UTM students competing in Saturday’s pageant.

Arnold will now work as Governor Bill Lee’s official representative for character education and spend the next year traveling the state to visit with schoolchildren and community members on his behalf.

Meanwhile, the official Miss America Organization Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant is this week in Knoxville, running Wednesday through Saturday.

The winner of that crown will go on to compete for the title of Miss America.