UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week after his performance in the Skyhawks’ 40-7 win over Murray State in their OVC opener Saturday night.

Bachus totaled 345 yards of offense with two touchdowns, completing 26 of his 40 passes. One score came through the air, while another came on the ground from one yard out. Bachus currently leads the OVC in total yards per game with 345, and he ranks second in passing yards per game with 312.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead with a pair of scores in the first quarter. Junior Peyton Logan had 14 carries for 95 yards and a score with senior Terry Williams catching seven passes to lead the UTM receivers.

Defensively, the Skyhawks held the Racers to just 267 yards total, while only allowing 17 yards on the ground. Junior JaQuez Akins and senior Sherrod Pittman led the Skyhawks defense with nine tackles each.

UTM will continue its OVC play, this week on the road, as the Skyhawks travel to Eastern Illinois this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00, with airtime on WCMT beginning at 1:30.