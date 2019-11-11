UT Martin senior forward Quintin Dove is the OVC Player of the Week.

Monday’s announcement marks the first career OVC Player of the Week accolade for Dove, who is the first Skyhawk to receive the award since Fatodd Lewis on December 11, 2017.

Dove previously was named OVC Newcomer of the Week three times (Dec. 3, Dec. 31, Feb. 11) during his debut season in 2018-19.

Dove nearly averaged a double-double in UT Martin’s first two games of the season, a 106-48 win over St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Tuesday and a 92-75 setback to ETSU on Saturday. The 6-8, 210-pounder tallied 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 58.1 percent (18-of-31) from the floor to go along with 72.2 percent (13-for-18) from the charity stripe.

The Cleveland, Ohio native elevated his game on Saturday against the visiting Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 3 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll. He contributed game-highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds while establishing career-highs in minutes played (39), free throws made (nine) and free throws attempted (13).

Dove also starred in the Skyhawks’ victory over St. Louis College of Pharmacy, securing 24 points (on 10-of-15 shooting), nine rebounds and a pair of assists in just 26 minutes of playing time.

Through the first week of the season, Dove leads the OVC in scoring while also ranking in the league’s top-10 in rebounding and minutes played.

UT Martin is back in action Wednesday night when it travels to Western Illinois for a 7:00 road matchup.