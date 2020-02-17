UT Martin senior forward Quintin Dove is the OVC men’s basketball Player of the Week.

It’s the second OVC Player of the Week honor in Dove’s career, as he also earned the recognition earlier this season on November 11.

Dove is coming off a week where he averaged 28.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as the Skyhawks split a pair of close OVC battles against Southeast Missouri (lost 74-72) and Eastern Illinois (won 80-79 in overtime). The Cleveland, Ohio native torched the nets for a .714 field goal percentage (20-of-28) – including a near-perfect 5-for-6 effort from three-point range – and an 84.6 percent performance (11-of-13) from the free throw line.

Dove now leads the OVC in scoring during league play, averaging 21.8 points per contest. Overall, the 6-8, 210-pounder ranks third in the conference in scoring (19.6 points per game), fourth in minutes played (33.4 per contest), fifth in rebounding (7.5 per outing), sixth in field goal percentage (.578) and sixth in free throw percentage (.799).

UT Martin heads back on the road this week, making trips to Tennessee Tech on Thursday before heading to Jacksonville State on Saturday.