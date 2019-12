Residents in Greenfield are mourning the loss of a 21-year-old special needs adult who died in a house fire Saturday night.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley tells Thunderbolt Radio News that James Bailey and his service dog both died in the single-story structure fire Saturday night around 5:00 on South Meridian Street.

An investigation shows the fire began in a bedroom and has been ruled an accident.

It’s the first fire fatality in Greenfield in 17 years.