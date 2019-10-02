Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology after video was released showing him cursing and saying that “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference that the team has “addressed the matter internally.”

Banks said in a statement Tuesday night that he is “embarrassed by my actions that night.”

Banks was arrested September 15 after a records check during an early morning traffic stop revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.

In the video footage released Tuesday, Banks calls Pruitt, who speaks to an officer and asks why the player is getting arrested.

When the reason is explained, Pruitt says “this is the silliest (expletive) I’ve ever seen in my life.”

(AP)