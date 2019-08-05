Tennessee’s 2019-20 non-conference men’s basketball schedule includes dates with Kansas, Memphis, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and Florida State among others.

The Vols released the non-conference portion of their schedule Monday, though some of the dates had been previously announced.

Tennessee’s home schedule includes games with UNC Asheville on November 5, Murray State on November 12, Alabama State on November 20, Chattanooga on November 25, Florida A&M on December 4, Memphis on December 14, Jacksonville State on December 21 and Wisconsin on December 28.

The Vols visit Cincinnati on December 18 and Kansas on January 25. The Kansas game is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee faces Washington on November 16 in Toronto as part of the James Naismith Classic. The Vols also will enter the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, where they will face Florida State on November 29 in their opening-round matchup.