The Tennessee Volunteers came back with two touchdowns in 30 seconds to defeat Indiana 23-22 in the 75th Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida Thursday night.

The Vols drove the ball well on the Hoosiers throughout the first half, reaching the red zone three times, but only had a 6-3 lead at halftime.

Indiana picked Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the second half and returned it for a touchdown, then scored a touchdown on the Hoosiers’ next offensive drive to find themselves up 22-9 over the Vols in the fourth quarter.

The Vols got the ball back and were able to find the end zone with Quavaris Crouch less than five minutes to go in the game.

The Vols were able to get the ball back quickly after an onside kick that was recovered by runnin back Eric Grey.

Once recovered, Tennessee found the end zone after only three plays as Grey ran it in from 16 yards out.

Indiana received the ball after the ensuing kick, and drove the ball down the field with a chance to take the lead. The Hoosiers sent kicker Logan Justus to attempt a 52-yard field goal.

After the miss, the Hoosiers got the ball back for one last shot with a minute remaining. A great Volunteer defensive effort forced the Hoosiers to a 4th-and-10 with under 30 seconds remaining.

The Vols would get the ball after the stop, and Guarantano took a knee to run out the clock and secure the 23-22 win for Tennessee for a great start to 2020 for the Volunteers.