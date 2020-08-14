Kennedy Chandler committed to the Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team, ESPN reports. Chandler is the top-ranked point guard in the 2021 ESPN 100 recruiting class, giving Coach Rick Barnes and the Vols Basketball team a five-star recruit for the third straight year.

The 6’1 guard from Memphis is ranked as the No. 12 recruit in the 2021 class, and chose Tennessee over Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game for Briarcrest Christian as a junior last season. He will be attending Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas for his senior year.

Coach Barnes has landed six ESPN 100 prospects in the past four seasons for the Vols.