VP Racing Fuels announced Thursday that it will locate new operations in Huntingdon.

The race fuel manufacturer and distributor will create 40 new jobs and invest approximately $4.6 million in Carroll County.

VP, a race fuel manufacturer and distributor, is recognized by many as the world leader in race fuel technology, with a catalog of more than 70 fuel blends and a growing roster of VP-fueled champions across the entire spectrum of motorsports.

VP plans on expanding its U.S. operations by locating a new manufacturing and packing facility in Huntingdon.

The City of Huntingdon, Carroll County, and the TVA also supported VP Racing Fuels’ decision to locate new operations in Carroll County.

Huntingdon and Carroll County are represented by Sen. John Stevens (R – Huntingdon), Rep. Curtis Halford (R – Dyer) and Rep. Andy Holt (R – Dresden) in the Tennessee General Assembly.