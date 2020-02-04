During this week’s Dresden City Board meeting, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn addressed recent complaints filed to the state ethics commission by a Dresden citizen.

Washburn says the complaint was filed by Chase Kesterson, of 240 Jefferson Street, against him and Dresden Alderman Gwin Anderson for accepting a grant from a Dresden downtown association for exterior building improvements on their respective buildings.

Washburn said the second complaint involved remodeling work at his business without a building permit.

Earlier in the meeting, Kesterson complained he had not been allowed to speak at a recent Dresden Condemnation Board meeting, in which only property owners appearing for the hearing were allowed to speak.