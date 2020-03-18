Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Weakley County Municipal Electric System is making a few requests of its customers in order to stay as safe as possible.

WCMES is asking customers not to come into the office in person unless absolutely necessary. If you need to pay a bill, you can pay online, by phone, by mail, or if you need to pay at the office, you can use the drive-through or the night deposit.

This is especially important if you have a fever, runny nose, cough, or shortness of breath.

If you need other assistance with your account, WCMES asks that you call ahead, as representatives may be able to conduct your business over the phone, and if not, they can prepare your documents ahead of time to minimize your exposure if you need to come in.