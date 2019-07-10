The Weakley County Training School Alumni Association has acquired the old Martin Middle School from the City of Martin.

At this week’s Martin City Board meeting, the board unanimously approved selling the property to the Alumni Association for $1 dollar.

The former middle school was the Weakley County Training School for black students before integration in 1966.

Beverly Claybrooks, with the WCTS Alumni Association, told the board about the association’s vision for the old building.

The Weakley County Training School Alumni Association recently unveiled a new website (weakleycotraininghighschool.org) detailing the history of the school, its teachers, and its students.

The school’s annual Homecoming is held the third weekend in August.