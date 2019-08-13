No one was injured Tuesday when a large awning collapsed at We Care Ministries in Martin.

The awning on the front part of the building collapsed around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.

We Care Director Betty Baker told Thunderbolt Radio News that she heard a loud noise and walked out of her office just as the awning crashed down.

The fallen awning blocked all the doors to the front of the building.

We Care was closed at the time, and Miss Baker said she was thankful it didn’t happen a day later, when an outside sale was planned, adding that “God is good.”

We Care will be closed and donations will not be accepted until workers can completely remove the awning.