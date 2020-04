WE CARE Ministries in Martin will bag and distribute 500 bags of groceries Tuesday to help local families who need a little help during this time.

The distribution will take place on the WE CARE parking lot beginning at 5:00.

WE CARE Director Betty Baker tells Thunderbolt Radio News how Tuesday night’s event will operate.

Miss Baker says while this is a difficult time for many people, she believes there is a silver lining.

Each vehicle will receive two bags of groceries during the event.