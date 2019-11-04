The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department says several citizens have lost thousands of dollars in the past week after being targeted by a scam call regarding Social Security.

Captain Randall McGowan says in the latest phone scam, the victim gets a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Office and reports a vehicle has been stopped in Texas with drugs in it and the victim’s name was used to rent that car.

McGowan says the victim is then told how to send money to avoid having to go to court in Texas. The victim is instructed on how to buy gift cards at various stores and to give the card numbers to someone on the phone.

Captain McGowan says the neither the Social Security Office nor the IRS will call you on the phone.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with elderly family members to make sure they are aware of this scam.