Candidate petitions are now being issued for the Weakley County Primary and General Election.

Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News that petitions for Assessor of Property, District 1 Constable, and District 5 Constable are being issued.

Britt says at this point, no petitions have been picked up for the primary and only one has candidate has picked up as an Independent, and that’s David Tuck, who’s seeking re-election as Property Assessor.

The qualifying deadline is December 12th at noon for both Primary and Independent candidates.