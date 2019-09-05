The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce is advising businesses that the Chamber is not doing a county map at this time and that the individual making calls to sell ads for the Chamber map is not approved by the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce.

In an email Thursday, the Chamber’s Marguriet Frazier says NovoPrint USA is the only map company endorsed by the Chamber, and that when the time comes for new Weakley County maps sponsored by the Chamber, members will receive an email letting them know a NovoPrint representative will be contacting them about ads.

Miss Frazier adds that for verification, the representative will have written proof on Chamber letterhead from Executive Director Barbara Virgin.