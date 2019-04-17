A Dresden High School senior, the largest IT managed services provider in West Tennessee, and the Greenfield mayor were honored Tuesday night by the 400 people gathered at the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

The 2019 Youth Achievement Award was presented to Dresden senior, Anna Johnson, the number-one ranked student in her class with a 4.0 GPA and 35 ACT score.

Miss Johnson tells Thunderbolt Radio News she hopes to continue community service work when she goes to college.

Receiving this year’s Business of the Year Award was The Mobile PC Guys, founded by Jeff Matheny and John McMahan in 2001.

McMahan says the company is proud to be serving Weakley County.

The 2019 Weakley Countian of the Year Award was presented to Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams.

Over 400 guests attended Tuesday night’s banquet.