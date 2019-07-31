The Weakley County Commission approved next year’s budget and set the county tax rate Tuesday night.

The commission approved a $62 million dollar budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year to fund the county’s departments and services, all without a tax increase.

The county tax rate will remain $1.97 per $100 of assessed properties.

In other business Tuesday night, the County Commission approved issuing capital outlay notes not to exceed $5 million dollars, with $3.5 million for a new Highway Department building and $1.5 million for renovations and repairs to the courthouse.

The commission reappointed Rick McKenzie as Veterans Service Officer, Rick Workman as County Coroner, and Dr. Walter Fletcher as County Medical Examiner.

It was also announced that Weakley County Public Safety Officer and EMA Director Dustin Kemp would be stepping down from his roles, with the commission appointing Ray Wiggington to take over those positions for the county.

The next meeting of the Weakley County Commission is September 16th at 5:30 at the Weakley County Courthouse.