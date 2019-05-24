A Weakley County couple previously arrested on drug charges is now facing additional child abuse charges.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Daniel Thomas and Jennifer Barner, both of Dresden, were arrested May 14th on multiple drug charges and two children in the home were removed by the Department of Children’s Services.

After hair follicle testing on the children, one child, who is less than a year old, tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine, and marijuana.

Captain McGowan says additional charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect are begin brought again both Thomas and Barner, with their charges pending in General Sessions Court.