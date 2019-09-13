This year’s Weakley County delinquent tax property sale will be held online for the first time.

At Thursday’s Weakley County Financial Management Committee meeting, County Attorney Allison Whitledge said she and Clerk and Master Regina Van Cleave have been working for years to get the property sale online.

Whitledge says the online sale will be more beneficial for potential buyers.

The delinquent tax property sale will be held November 6th, with the bidding website to be announced at a later date.

Potential bidders without internet access may use computer terminals at the courthouse the day of the sale.