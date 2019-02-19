Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt attended last week’s annual Election Officials Day on the Hill in Nashville to learn about the more than 50 bills concerning Election Law filed for this session of the General Assembly.

According to Britt, three election bills have been filed by local legislators.

Senator John Stevens filed Senate Bill 0990 which would require elections in Shelby and Davidson counties for judicial offices and offices elected in countywide elections and for the legislative bodies be non-partisan.

Senator Stevens also filed Senate Bill 1113 which would restrict political activity of members of the registry of election finance only during the duration of their term, rather than during their term and one year subsequent to their term.

Meanwhile, State Representative Andy Holt has filed House Bill 1273, which would enact the “Political Party Registration Act.”

This bill would add a statewide political party affiliation question to the voter registration form, which would allow voters to declare a statewide political party affiliation or declare to be unaffiliated.

Britt also sat in on several Committee meetings on both the Senate & House sides where topics of Election Security and potential changes to Election Law were discussed.