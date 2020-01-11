Weakley County residents are picking up debris from trees, roofs, and outbuildings after strong storms moved through the area Saturday morning.

Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wigginton tells Thunderbolt Radio News that there appears to be three main cells that hit southern Weakley County.

In Greenfield, around Highway 124, Wigginton says there were a number of utility lines down and roof damage reported.

Near Highway 190 in Gleason the Master Muffler business sustained damage, as well as a number of properties with roof damage.

In Sharon, on Highway 89 and Corinth Road, there were also a number of properties with roof damage, as well as damage to outbuildings.

Trees were also reported down in a number of locations.

Wigginton says just after the storm, Weakley County Municipal Electric System reported between 500-600 customers were without power, with crews working throughout the day to restore electricity to as many as possible.

Wigginton says officials from the National Weather Service in Memphis will be in Weakley County Monday or Tuesday to survey damage and determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

No injuries have been reported from Saturday’s storm.

Meanwhile, Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson says a home on Grandview Drive in Dresden sustained damage from a lightning strike just after 6:00 Saturday morning.

Hutcherson says water was entering the home and firefighters left the homeowner with a tarp to cover the damage until repairs could be made.