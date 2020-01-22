A Weakley County man is accused of pouring gasoline on himself and in the house while threatening to kill his children’s mother and burn the house down.

Captain Randall McGowan says just after 5:00 Friday afternoon, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence on Palmersville Highway 89 where 37-year-old Matthew Thomas Helms had made the threats while highly intoxicated.

McGowan says Helms was taken to Pathways for a mental evaluation and after his release was charged by Captain Terry McDade with Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Assault.

Helms is also charged with Manufacturing Marijuana after marijuana being grown by Helms was found in the house.

According to McGowan, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was also notified about the incident.