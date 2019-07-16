A Weakley County man is facing multiple charges after attempting to flee authorities Monday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Randall McGowan says just after 4:00 Monday afternoon, Deputy Shannon Neil and Investigator James Sanders went to a residence on Jewel Store Road looking for 42-year-old Jason Neil Rice, who was wanted for a Failure to Appear charge in Obion County.

McGowan says Rice tried to elude capture by going past the deputies on a motorcycle, but was blocked by one of the patrol cars. He then tried to drive through a ditch, but was knocked off the motorcycle by the deputies and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Captain McGowan says Rice was in possession of four grams of methamphetamine when he was captured.

After seeing a shotgun in the house through an open door, deputies obtained a search warrant and in addition to the shotgun, officers found three grams of meth and four grams of marijuana.

Rice is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for Distribution, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Schedule Two Drugs, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Evading Arrest.

McGowan says a hold was placed on Rice by Obion County where he was wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Evading Arrest from an incident in 2018.