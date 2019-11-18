A Weakley County man on the TBI sexual offender registry has been charged with rape.

36-year-old Joshua Eugene Brackett, of Martin, was arrested by Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators after allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female at his home on Pleasant Hill Road.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brackett had met the victim at a local business while she was trying to get a job. The affidavit noted there were previous phone conversations between the two that were sexual in nature.

On November 8th, Brackett picked up the victim at her home to take her to a job interview, but instead took her to his house. The victim told investigators that Brackett locked the door and told her he had killed someone and said he had a gun in the house for protection, but she never saw the gun.

The victim told investigators after the alleged rape, he took her back to her house.

The victim was transported to the Martin hospital for examination and her clothing was collected.

After the alleged incident, an investigator with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department observed text messages from Brackett apologizing and asking for forgiveness.

Brackett is listed on the TBI Sexual Offender Registry for a 2014 charge of attempted rape.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

(photo courtesy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)