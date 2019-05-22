The Weakley County Prevention Coalition recognized a number of supporters at their annual banquet Tuesday night at the Gateway Center in Martin.
They included:
- Catherine Jones Who received the School Collaborator Award
- Chelsea White for Outstanding Service
- Beth Kempton as the Outstanding Youth Advisor
- Donna Dildine received the Emerging Leadership
- Nicole Matney, for her Collegiate Leadership
- The Community Partners Award went to the United Way and MTD
- Deputy Gary Eddings received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
- Suzanne Harper was named the Volunteer of the Year
- Melesa Lassiter and Brannon Powell are recognized with the Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award
- The Dedicated Service Award Kelsey Spann, Dresden and Emily Grace Bell, Westview
- The Emerging Youth Leaders recognized Emily Ray, Westview and Paige Mallon, Dresden
- The Outstanding Leader and a recipient of a $1,000 college scholarship check was Darla Mallory.