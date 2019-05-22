The Weakley County Prevention Coalition recognized a number of supporters at their annual banquet Tuesday night at the Gateway Center in Martin.

They included:

Catherine Jones Who received the School Collaborator Award

Chelsea White for Outstanding Service

Beth Kempton as the Outstanding Youth Advisor

Donna Dildine received the Emerging Leadership

Nicole Matney, for her Collegiate Leadership

The Community Partners Award went to the United Way and MTD

Deputy Gary Eddings received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Suzanne Harper was named the Volunteer of the Year

Melesa Lassiter and Brannon Powell are recognized with the Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award

The Dedicated Service Award Kelsey Spann, Dresden and Emily Grace Bell, Westview

The Emerging Youth Leaders recognized Emily Ray, Westview and Paige Mallon, Dresden

The Outstanding Leader and a recipient of a $1,000 college scholarship check was Darla Mallory.