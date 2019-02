Thursday is the last day to pay property taxes in Weakley County.

County Trustee Marci Floyd tells Thunderbolt Radio News it’s important to get your taxes in on time.

Floyd says there are other options available for residents to pay their property taxes.

Floyd says she expects to have around 88-percent of the property taxes collected by the end of the business day Thursday.

Around $10.6 million dollars in property taxes is collected each year in Weakley County.