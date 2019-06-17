The Weakley County Public Works Committee approved the 2019-20 budgets for the solid waste and highway departments Monday, sending them to the county’s Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.

The county’s solid waste department’s budget is just over $105,700, while the highway department’s budget is just over $1.37 million.

The two budgets will now go to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee before final approval by the full Weakley County Commission.

In other business, Road Supervisor Charles Ross told the committee that there will be a pre-construction meeting at the end of next week to discuss the bridge work on Jolley Springs Road and Old Highway 22 where potential start dates will be discussed.