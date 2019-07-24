A Weakley County resident is wanting others to be aware of a scam targeting people through social media.

Thunderbolt Radio listener Pam Petty says she was contacted through Facebook Messenger by a friend’s account, which had been hacked by a third party.

Petty says the message stated she had received a government grant for $90,000 dollars, and was instructed to go to CVS and purchase seven $100 dollar gift cards, and when she got home to scratch off the back and send pics of the numbers to the individual.

Petty says she hopes by getting the word out, it will prevent others from possibly falling victim to the obvious scam.