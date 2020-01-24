A resolution for Weakley County to join a growing number of other communities as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County is expected to go before the Weakley County Commission in March.

Earlier this month, Martin resident Michael Stout, with Weakley County Citizens for Sanctuary Cities for Second Amendment Rights addressed the Greenfield City Board about the group and its cause.

Commissioner Gary Eddings told the commission this week that a resolution has been forwarded to County Attorney Allison Whitledge and should be ready to be presented to the full commission on March 16th.