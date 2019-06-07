The Weakley County School Board recognized eight retiring teachers during Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting.

Those honored include:

Paula Butler – began teaching in 1987 at Gleason School – retiring with 32 years experience

Marvin Flatt – began in 1975 at Westview High School before going to the State Education Department in 1987, then returned to the Weakley County Central Office in 1996 – retiring with 42 years experience

Teresa Jackson – began teaching in 1980 at Dresden Elementary; became principal at Martin Elementary in 2003, then came to the Central Office as Supervisor of Elementary Education in 2016 – retiring with 38 years experience

Rayma Peery – officially retired in 2018 – started teaching in 1976 in Kindergarten and moved to teach Special Education the following year – all at Gleason School – retired with 41 years experience

Patricia Price – started teaching at Gleason School in 1993 – became principal at Gleason in 2009 before finishing here career at the Alternative School – retiring with 26 years experience

Tina Smith – started teaching at Dresden High School in 1992 – retiring with 27 years experience

Cynthia Watson – started teaching at Dresden Middle School in 1996 – retiring with 23 years experience

Marsha Williams – started teaching in 1982 – taught Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 4th Grade, and Special Education – moved to Pre-K in 2003 – retiring with 34 years experience

The retirees were presented awards for their service to students and education in Weakley County and a reception in their honor followed the meeting.