Three people are facing drug charges after two separate arrest incidents this week by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Tuesday investigators executed search warrants at a residence on Highway 45 North of Martin and arrested 59-year-old Marvin Borden on a warrant from Benton County and 55-year-old Patricia Wecker on another arrest warrant.

McGowan says Borden was found with five-and-half grams of meth in his pocket and a search of the home revealed pills, digital scales, meth pipes and baggies, and a small amount of meth was recovered.

Both Borden and Wecker were out of jail on bond pending Circuit Court drug charges and are both facing Possession of Schedule Two Meth with Intent to Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.

On Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies were called to Edwards Road near Sharon regarding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

54-year-old Thomas Shawn Lockhart, of Greenfield, was found with a bag of meth and was arrested for Simple Possession of Meth.