The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of another phone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says if residents receive a call from a 1-800 number stating they are Verizon, it’s a scam.

The scam caller tells the intended victim that their service has been suspended and to press and number to speak with an operator, or a different version says there has been fraud activity on your account.

According to the release from the Sheriff’s Department, Verizon does not call its customers.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reminds you that if you receive any suspicious call asking for your personal information or banking information to hang up.