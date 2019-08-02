While teachers and staff members have already begun their new school year this week with inservice, Weakley County students officially begin theirs on Monday.

As students return to class, they’ll be met with several new teachers in Weakley County.

In all, 42 teachers and administrators will be in new positions in the Weakley County School system.

Meanwhile, an open house for Kindergarten students and parents will be Monday and Tuesday at each of the primary or elementary schools.

Topics to be discussed at the sessions include the schedule for alternate attendance, materials, and supplies that each student will need, and other information pertinent to a successful kindergarten experience.

Parents with a child of kindergarten age (five years old by August 15, 2019) who has not been formally registered for kindergarten in the Weakley County Schools should contact their school as soon as possible to discuss the registration process.