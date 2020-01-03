A Weakley County woman is being treated at a Memphis hospital after being accidentally shot in the head.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 33-year-old Amanda Workman is being treated at Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma Center after deputies were called just before 1:00 Sunday morning, to a residence on Billingsby Road between Martin and Latham where they found Miss Workman had suffered an accidental gunshot to the head.

Miss Workman was transported from West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital by ambulance to the trauma center in Memphis.

Captain McGowan say the incident is still under investigation.