The Weakley County Public Safety Committee got an update Thursday on how the county’s 911 service was handling calls for Weakley County Ambulance Service and the Martin Fire Department EMS.

Weakley County 911 Director Christy Fulcher told the committee how Martin’s new ambulance service has improved efficiency of the department.

Fulcher also explained to the committee how county dispatchers were handling calls from the Martin area.

Following Thursday’s meeting, members of the Public Safety Committee toured the county’s 911 center and the Weakley County Jail.